Our President and his loyal consigliere, Bill Barr, are doing their best to keep from having to face the truth. If he’s as innocent as he says he is, certainly there should be no problem in opening an impeachment hearing. If there’s nothing there, Nancy Pelosi and company will be shamed, the Democrats will be beaten at the polls and the nation will merrily continue on its path towards losing every freedom-loving ally it ever had. We can hang with the Russians, Saudis and Chinese at the next UN General Assembly.