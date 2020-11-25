Yesterday Pennsylvania certified the election results that show Joe Biden won in the Keystone State by 80,555 votes. That hasn’t slowed down the President and his crackerjack legal team from appealing an earlier PA judge’s ruling that upheld the vote’s legitimacy. He and his team are also challenging vote tallies elsewhere across the country. Trump finally agreed to let the General Services administration work with the Biden team but still, graciously, maintains that he will prevail in the vote count. How long will this charade go on? Let’s see who’s asleep in the White House the night of the inauguration.