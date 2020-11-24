Pennsylvania’s top elections official certified the state’s presidential election results on Tuesday, officially declaring Joe Biden the winner and paving the way for him to receive the state’s 20 Electoral College votes next month.
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar made the final vote counts official, three weeks after the Nov. 3 election: Biden received 3,458,229 votes, 80,555 more than President Donald Trump’s 3,377,674 votes.
Gov. Tom Wolf then signed the Certificate of Ascertainment to name the 20 Biden electors who will meet in Harrisburg on Dec. 14.
“Today’s certification is a testament to the incredible efforts of our local and state election officials, who worked tirelessly to ensure Pennsylvania had a free, fair and accurate process that reflects the will of the voters,” Wolf said in a statement.
Still, Trump’s campaign continues to press its case in court, dismissing certification as “just a procedural step” in a statement Monday and arguing that a favorable court ruling could disrupt the state’s slate of electors anytime before the Dec. 8 cutoff date in federal law.
The Biden campaign celebrated the state certification and predicted the long-shot Trump legal challenges would go nowhere.
“Trump did everything he could to disenfranchise voters and stop the results from being certified in Pennsylvania, including filing over 15 unsuccessful lawsuits — most recently producing one of the more embarrassing courtroom performances of all time, with the judge in the case ruling that their arguments were ‘without merit’ and ‘unsupported by evidence,’” senior Biden campaign adviser Bob Bauer said in a statement. “Trump did not succeed in Pennsylvania and he will not succeed anywhere else. Trump’s lawsuits will continue to fail, as they have in over 30 cases since election day, states will continue to certify their results, and Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on January 20, 2021.”
The vote certification is a procedural step that normally goes unnoticed by the general public; by the time the final votes are made official, the winner has been known for weeks. The Associated Press and other news organizations called Pennsylvania for Biden on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Race calls from news organizations — and subsequent declarations of victory or concessions from candidates — are based on statistical modeling using unofficial vote counts and exit polling, combined with on-the-ground reporting.
Still, candidates and the public typically accept the unofficial results long before they are certified.
But this year, Trump has repeatedly falsely attacked the electoral system, especially in Pennsylvania. He spent months making accusations of widespread fraud among mail ballots — before a single one had been cast — and raising unfounded claims of election rigging. Hours after polls closed, with millions of votes still uncounted, he falsely declared he had won the presidency and had an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania. He then falsely declared he had won Pennsylvania.
Since then, Trump’s attacks on the results of the election have centered on a largely unsuccessful and increasingly desperate legal fight, as well as escalating rhetorical attacks.
That has brought new levels of attention to the generally mundane work of election administration. In downtown Philadelphia, for example, hundreds of people protested, partied, and demonstrated for days outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center as officials quietly, carefully counted mail ballots. A livestream of the city’s vote count drew thousands of viewers at a time and was broadcast on national and international news segments.
The certification of votes, in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, has similarly drawn unusual levels of public scrutiny.
In Michigan, Republican elections officials in Detroit’s Wayne County initially refused to approve of the votes, deadlocking with Democratic officials before reversing course hours later. Trump afterward reportedly called the Republicans directly, prompting them to unsuccessfully try to rescind their votes and block certification. Trump also met with top Republican state lawmakers from Michigan in what Democrats and others feared would lead to an effort to somehow overturn the state’s results. Michigan certified its results Monday.
Similar fears have surrounded Pennsylvania’s election results.
Concerns about some kind of Republican attempted coup have been high since The Atlantic reported in September that Republicans had been quietly planning ways to seat electors regardless of the will of the voters.
Republicans quoted in that article have said their words were taken out of context, and State Sen. Majority Leader Jake Corman told the Inquirer last week that state electors are chosen by the people. But fears of a legislative end-run around the election results remain.
So the secretary’s certification of election results, usually a procedural legal step, has taken on outsize political and symbolic importance this year.
Elections are run at the county level — Pennsylvania’s 67 counties run 67 simultaneous elections — and counties have certified their results in the last few days, sending them to Boockvar. (In another unusual move, Republican officials in a few Pennsylvania counties voted against certification on Monday, though that didn’t stop the process.)
The Department of State said Boockvar’s certification Tuesday was “following certifications of the presidential vote submitted by all 67 counties late Monday.” Officials in two counties, though — Berks and Carbon — said Tuesday morning that they had not certified their final votes, but expected to this week.
After counties submitted their results, the Pennsylvania Department of State calculated the final results, including aggregating statewide numbers to determine complete totals.
“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely,” Boockvar said in a statement. “The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter’s voice could be heard.”
And with Boockvar’s signature certifying the results, she declared: After a year of major state law changes to the electoral system, a torrent of pre-election litigation, months of preparation during the pandemic, an endless flood of mis- and disinformation, weeks of abuse and death threats, and a whirlwind of post-election legal challenges, the counting of votes in Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election is now complete.
Staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this article.