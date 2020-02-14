As Michael Bloomberg slyly digs at Donald Trump, now there’s a billionaire in the race for president in 2020. He brings something else unique to the office at the moment: competence. And, of course, he brings billions of dollars to fund his own campaign. Still it’s going to be hard for him to merge into the Democratic field by spending that money when Democrats rail against big money contributions and Bernie Sanders admirably spurns them altogether.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- A moderate New Hampshire win
- Cashing out credit card theft
- Plant a tree for the environment
