Good news for Democratic “moderates”. In New Hampshire, there are a lot of you. Together Mayor Pete and Amy Klobuchar got 44% of the vote but it you add in the also rans (Biden, Gabbard, Steyer, Yang) about 64% of the voters chose moderate candidates. The I-just-barely-beat-Pete Sanders got a whopping 25.7% to win. If you throw in Elizabeth Warren, together the “progressives” claimed about 35% of the votes. The bad news is that, so far, none of the moderates have the ardent fan base that has propelled Bernie this far. The race is getting really interesting.
