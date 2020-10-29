Shockingly, most people seem to want clean air to breath and clean water to drink. According to recent non-partisan polling from the Pew Research Center, a majority of American adults say climate change is affecting their local community at least some and increasingly support protecting the environment as top priorities for the president and Congress. Inquirer columnist Will Bunch points out in a recent column that, contrary to GOP talking points, most Pennsylvanians oppose fracking.
Joe Biden has promised “to transition” from fossil fuels which means oil and gas jobs will be around for a long time. But it’s clear which way we’re headed and the sooner we get there, the better we’ll leave this planet’s air and water for our children to breathe and drink.
