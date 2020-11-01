Truth be told, Joe Biden was never my first or even second choice among the Democratic candidates. I am younger than he is and I can’t imagine staying up past 10 p.m. to deal with some crisis in Congress, hurricane in Louisiana, or shooting at a synagogue, school, or city street. Plus, he lost me at hair plugs. Possibly even more important, he did not shown great judgement on his vote for the war in Iraq.
The one thing he seems equipped to do is calm America down. He is a decent human being who is loyal to his wife, to working Americans of all stripes, to science in the midst of a pandemic, and is loyal to Black Americans who are still struggling for equal treatment and justice. Even Anita Hill is voting for Joe Biden. In addition to recovering from COVID, I hope Joe Biden’s America will recover our democracy with truth and justice for all.
