When Walter Wallace Jr.’s family called 911, they must have been hoping for help to peaceably restrain and disarm their family member. Clearly, that’s not what they got. We will have to see (sooner rather than later) what the police body cams show to assess the police response. Even without that footage, everyone can see that they didn’t de-escalate anything. As Alex Vitale argues for the Inquirer’s pages, police aren’t the ones who should be leading a mental health response to situations like this one. Let’s figure out who are before the next family calls for help and is left with a fatal shooting.