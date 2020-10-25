I write this the afternoon before the Trump/Biden “debate” or possibly debacle. So between now and Sunday, who knows what could happen. But much seems baked. And, according to two political science professors at Stony Brook University, “most Americans—upward of 80% to 85%—follow (politics) casually or not at all.” And it’s not just the uninvolved. Otherwise tuned in friends are saying, “wake me when it’s over!” Let’s just hope we don’t have to wait until inauguration day to make sure the person who won the vote is the one being sworn in.