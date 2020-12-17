“Eviction is the New Year’s gift that no one deserves but millions could get” was the headline on yesterday’s editorial about the pending tsunami of people who might be forced out of their homes as a consequence of the pandemic. While millions of his fellow citizens face homelessness, the president seems completely uninterested. Instead, he’s making plans to move to his resort in Florida where the locals are sending the Unwelcome Wagon. A little late, but he might find out what it feels like to be homeless.