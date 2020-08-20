Another day, another body count from Philadelphia’s gun violence. Mayor Jim Kenney has been successful at keeping the pandemic in check. But even before we heard the word “coronavirus,” the homicide victims were piling up. As of Tuesday, we had 104 more homicides than we did the first year of the Kenney administration in 2016. If national Democrats are going to say that they can successfully secure the country’s safety, they might start by making sure that the cities they already govern are safe places for our children to live.