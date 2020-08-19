I blew the deadline on this cartoon. Yesterday was the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. Yesterday was when it should have run. I totally lost track of my calendar. 2020 was going to be a big year for celebrating that milestone and working on what more needs to be done in the long march towards equality. I had even put together a little book with a few of my many, many cartoons on women’s issues in celebration of all the women who helped win the franchise and fight for putting it. Instead, Covid, Black Lives Matter, protests and, oh yes, a national election rightfully filled our lives with more immediate anguish, anger and hope. Still, having the right to vote gives half our population the ability to help shape the outcome on all of those issues and many more. Onward!