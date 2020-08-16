This week Philadelphia’s august City Council Zoomed in on the violence hoping to keep the pile of bodies from reaching the brim of William Penn’s hat on top of City Hall. Council members started asking questions that should have been asked and answered years ago about how the millions of taxpayer dollars being spent on “anti-violence” initiatives are being spent and if any of that spending is actually doing any good. ABOUT TIME!
Of course last time we had a program that worked (the new Group Violence Intervention’s predecessor “Focused Deterrence”) our elected geniuses let it wither away. This time, let’s make sure GVI works and bring it to scale.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Kamala’s got the Donald by the long hairs
- Going postal on the Postal Service
- Stash our trash
