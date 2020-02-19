Good for Jeff Bezos for pledging his money to fight climate change. After all, his company is doing its part to fuel it. Thanks to Mr. Bezos, we now have on-demand pollution and packaging that fouls the air and fills our landfills. He’s a smart guy and his company, Amazon, is pledging various environmental improvements like committing to renewable energy sources. Still, we will be living with the leftovers of the Amazon convenience culture for years.