The latest wrinkle of this sad, bizarre scandal happened Monday morning, when Astros second baseman Jose Altuve walked into the locker room without a t-shirt on, reportedly flaunting a tattoo on his left shoulder that said “Melanie." Why’s that important? Because his teammate Carlos Correa claimed it’s the reason Altuve refused to rip off his jersey after his game-winning home run against the Yankees in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series last year, and not because he wore an electric buzzer to relay stolen pitching signs.