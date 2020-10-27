Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, speaking on CNN, stated what we’ve all come to see: “We’re not going to control the pandemic.” That’s certainly true in the White House complex where five aides to Vice President Mike Pence tested positive for the virus. During last week’s excellent interview with Inquirer Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel of the University of Pennsylvania said, among many things, that clear leadership from the top would make America’s COVID response more successful. “We’re not going to control the pandemic” was, perhaps, not the leadership he was thinking of.