A Chicago firm has won the auction to buy the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery site in South Philadelphia. The firm says it’s going to clean up the heavily polluted facility for mixed-use industry--details unspecified on what kind of industry that is. It sounds like it won’t be refining gas anymore so instead of filling their tanks with locavore fossil fuels, area drivers will be motoring along on fuel shipped or pipelined in from Canada, the Gulf coast and as far away as India. The air in south Philly will, we hope, be much cleaner but unless the motoring public suddenly gives up its cars, there won’t be many carbon savings from the deal.