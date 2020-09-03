Virtual learning turns out to be virtual hell for parents who are stuck home helping “teach” their kids while “concentrating” on their own virtual “work” at the next laptop over. In the good old days, parents could send their kids off to one-room schoolhouses to learn their ABCs. It turns out parents are now the teachers in their own one-room schoolhouses taking over their dining room tables, living room sofas, or kitchen counters, as my colleague Maria Panaritis described with exasperation oozing from every sentence. Parents who have to work outside the home have it even worse, juggling which relative, friend, or neighbor they can lean on for help. Kids with wealthier parents are in one-room school “pods” sharing a teacher, at a few daring local charters, or parked in private schools that are fully opening. If life were equitable, every child would be there with them.