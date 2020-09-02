Philadelphians have been pretty darned good about following COVID orders from the city and the state. According to Billy Penn, mask wearing is up to about 90% of people out shopping, though the remaining 10% all seem to jog by me huffing and puffing their molecules far and wide. Our mayor has been firmly pushing our lockdown rules, which include no indoor dining even as one restaurant after another announces its closure. So it should be no surprise that many Philadelphians completely lost their sense of humor when a photo of Mayor Kenney dining INDOORS, UNMASKED in MARYLAND last weekend surfaced. When the city’s restaurants reopen to indoor dining on September 8, inquiring minds will be watching to see where our Mayor enjoys his first indoor meal.