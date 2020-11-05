No one has been able to declare victory in the presidential election, but Donald Trump is already threatening to send lawyers to check the votes in Wisconsin and Michigan. We do need to make sure that ballot counting has taken place fairly, but it might have taken the nation’s anxiety level down a notch or two to have waited until all the states had reported. These waits might also make voters rethink reliance on mail-in ballots that extend our already excruciatingly long election seasons.