If you live in Philadelphia long enough, you come to understand that Philadelphians can figure out a way to screw up an election no matter what system is used. Just two months ago, our primary election mail-in ballots, what Democrats have touted as the greatest advance for democracy in our lifetimes, took a week to be tallied. Personally, I doubt there’s enough gin in the entire PA liquor store system to get me through a week wondering whether we re-elected Donald Trump.