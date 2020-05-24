Perhaps this Memorial Day we can remember all the people who have given their lives to keep us free, and those who have kept us free of the coronavirus. It’s not front page news anymore, but The Army Times reported that in 2019, our military casualties in Afghanistan trended up. Here at home, many of the Covid casualties have been front line workers in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as police, paramedics, sanitation workers, and others working overtime keeping us fed and safe. Here’s to winding down our wars abroad and our Covid deaths at home.