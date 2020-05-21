It is just not true that Donald Trump never tells the truth. Hydroxychloroquine? Sure, it’s worth a try — for him at least! “So far I seem OK," he cheerfully offers unsolicited. Hope that works out for him. Then he blows the cover of the person who wanted to fire the State Department’s Inspector General Steven Linick: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. When the President was asked who wanted Linick fired, he again cheerfully offered: “I was asked by the State Department, by Mike." So noted. Fourth Inspector General fired in the past three months.