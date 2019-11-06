Really? The United States has pulled out of the Paris climate accord? It’s not like the agreement (that tries to strengthen the world-wide response to climate change) was barreling towards success. As of last year about this time, the accord signatories were still far from meeting climate goals.
Oh well. Christmas is coming. We can give our kids rowboats for flood-prone areas, fire extinguishers for tinderbox lands, and inhalers for anyone downwind from a coal-fired power plant. They’ll need them.
Editorial cartoons from this week include: