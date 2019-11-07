As Philadelphia’s murder rate continues to heat up, so does the sniping between two of our top prosecutors in charge of keeping the peace. In the latest salvo, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain charged Philly DA Larry Krasner with having given a defendant a “sweetheart deal” of a sentence. In this round, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro was out of firing range but has clashed with Krasner in the past. Meanwhile, criminals in the city must be passing the popcorn as they watch this movie unfold. Perhaps when President Elizabeth Warren takes office, both Krasner and McSwain will find work elsewhere.