Perhaps the Nobel Prize-worthy peace that Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde says has broken out between Israel and the United Arab Emirates thanks to President Trump will be more peaceable than what has broken out here in the United States since he took office. Good on Trump if things calm down in the Middle East. May they calm down here, as well, after this November’s election.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- Counting Philadelphia’s violence prevention
- Looking-for-Labor Day
- Home schooling in the one-room schoolhouse
