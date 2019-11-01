In addition, the Center City District’s most recent report notes that what lackluster growth we have had economically lags way behind comparable cities. For this we are going to reelect our mayor and most of the incumbent City Council members. What of the mighty Republican Party which nationally controls the Supreme Court, U.S. Senate, and the White House, not to mention the Pennsylvania State Legislature? They couldn’t find ONE mayoral candidate with fiscally careful plans for our ballooning city budget? Instead they offer us someone whose credentials seem to run toward Proud Boy pride. Is anyone predicting an election-day turnout above 20%?