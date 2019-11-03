Pennsylvania state lawmakers can’t spend all their time on important issues like designating the Eastern hellbender as our state amphibian (so honored this past April). Despite the fact that the state has the second highest percentage of citizens age 65 or older, the legislators spend a good deal of effort worrying about aggravating young women. This year, like many years past, the GOP controlled legislature is promoting a bill to prohibit abortions after a heartbeat is detected. Perhaps someday they might address the state’s poverty given that 49% percent of abortions are concentrated among poor women.