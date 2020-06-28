Why is this year the same as all other years? Even though we are experiencing an unprecedented confluence of pandemic, protests following police killings of Black people, economic teetering, voting confusion, and a critical presidential election, Philadelphia’s City Council is sticking to tradition and breaking for summer recess. They will, of course, be doing “constituent service” but for any legislative decision making, we’ll have to wait until they’re back in the fall when everything will, I’m sure, have sorted itself out.