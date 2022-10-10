Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni summed up the state of Philadelphia sports perfectly following the Birds’ 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.
“What an awesome time to be a Philly sports fan!” Sirianni said while wearing a Mike Schmidt shir-sey.
Here’s a quick update:
The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history, and are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. The only person unhappy with the Birds at the moment appears to be former Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner.
The Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in the National League divisional series on Tuesday after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild-card round.
The Union clinched first place in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 4-0 rout of Toronto FC on Sunday behind a Dániel Gazdag hat trick. They’ll kick off their playoff run next week.
The Sixers will enter the NBA season as one of the league’s top teams behind Joel Embiid, a trim James Harden, new addition P.J. Tucker, and superstar-in-the-making Tyrese Maxey. Even Matisse Thybulle looks to be on the upswing after a summer spent focusing on his offensive game.
And how about the Flyers? Well, there’s not much to say on that front ahead of the team’s Oct. 13 opener other than: “Sorry, Gritty.”