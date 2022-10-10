Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni summed up the state of Philadelphia sports perfectly following the Birds’ 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

“What an awesome time to be a Philly sports fan!” Sirianni said while wearing a Mike Schmidt shir-sey.

Here’s a quick update:

And how about the Flyers? Well, there’s not much to say on that front ahead of the team’s Oct. 13 opener other than: “Sorry, Gritty.”