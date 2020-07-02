Philadelphia is in for a lean financial year just as the demand for more services is rising. We have protesters demanding more housing, more jobs, more homeless services, and more money for alternatives to our current policing. We have schools and libraries needing more protective gear, cleaning supplies, and space. We have owners of looted businesses throughout the city who want help rebuilding their livelihoods. And, to pay for it, we have city finances decimated by the coronavirus lockdown and overtime costs for policing the protests.