Philadelphia is in for a lean financial year just as the demand for more services is rising. We have protesters demanding more housing, more jobs, more homeless services, and more money for alternatives to our current policing. We have schools and libraries needing more protective gear, cleaning supplies, and space. We have owners of looted businesses throughout the city who want help rebuilding their livelihoods. And, to pay for it, we have city finances decimated by the coronavirus lockdown and overtime costs for policing the protests.
Here to help, our mayor craftily agreed to one-year contract with our police union, whose members got raises, putting us farther in the fiscal hole. To no one’s surprise, taxpayers will be feeling tax hike pain. The progressive wish list will meet an empty wishing well.
