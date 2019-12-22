Many of my neighbors are boohooing online about packages stolen from their city front steps. There’s not a damp eye in my house. An Amazon drop off place is nearby. The local dry cleaners take in packages for customers. AND, more importantly, there are plenty of retail and food stores within walking distance--each of which gives real jobs to local people who, if they don’t have any jobs, might be tempted to take a package from someone’s nicely appointed porch. Don’t get me started on all the packaging that gets kicked to the curb each week. Shop local for a more vibrant, more sustainable city.