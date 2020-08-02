By the time this cartoon is published, the U.S. Congress may have decided to declare “kumbaya” and sign a stimulus bill that will, among other things, help keep millions of Americans in their homes. But agreement seemed unlikely as I drew this, because even Republicans in the Republican-controlled Senate were struggling to settle on what should be in it. Meanwhile our thrifty Republican president is dangling cash payments potentially higher than $1,200. Trump reportedly said during an interview wth Texas ABC affiliate KMID: “It may go higher than that actually. I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people. I want the people to get it.” And he wants to get to stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.