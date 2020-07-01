Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down restrictions on abortion in Louisiana probably gave heart palpitations to both abortion opponents and supporters—it was that surprising. Particularly surprising was that conservative Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the majority. Heads are still spinning but eyes are already fixed on the November 3rd election, which will decide who gets to appoint and confirm any future Supreme Court justices. The voting booth will be the room where it happens.
Editorial cartoons from this week include:
- A statue to our Covid-bungler-in-chief
- Philadelphia tear gas canisters
- Covidball season begins
