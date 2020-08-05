The artistry of our Presidential dealer erupted again when Donald Trump, according to himself, demanded a “substantial portion” of the purchase price of TikTok in its sale to Microsoft. I’m wondering how his Republican “no new taxes” friends are liking this surprise “broker’s fee” tacked on at the end of negotiations. It was a tough-talking, self-aggrandizing execution, reminiscent of The Godfather or the dissent-crushing Chinese government—the government we’re supposed to be so much better than.