What better way to celebrate this year’s 100th Anniversary of U.S. women winning the right to vote than by electing the first woman vice president of the United States of America! We’re almost catching up with India, Israel, Sri Lanka,Malta, Latvia, Senegal, Liberia, Croatia, Norway and many other countries which have survived having a woman president or prime minister. Any bets on how long that will take? In the meantime, it feels great to get this close. Congratulations, Kamala Harris!