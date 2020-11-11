As I draw this, some people I know are worried that the President of the United States of America might ignore precedent, the U.S. Constitution, common decency, not to mention his wife Melania, and decline to concede the election which he has lost by five million votes to Joe Biden. I don’t know why they’d be worried, but New Jersey voters have come to their rescue and voted to legalize marijuana. At least we Pennsylvanians can drive across a bridge and get relief legally, if, of course, we don’t already happen to know the neighborhood dealer down the block.