Voting in person for president of the United States this year may be even be more exciting than we already thought. In addition to the ballot choice between two brilliant debaters and the threat of coronavirus, in Philadelphia our crack election officials reported the theft of a laptop and memory sticks that are used to program all our new voting machines. Whoops! Do we really need Donald Trump trumping up fears of poll watchers getting thrown out? Elsewhere in his well reasoned comments, Trump said, "Proud Boys, stand back, stand by” in case of trouble. In Philadelphia, we create enough of our own problems. We could use help with sorting them out but adding some Proud Boys or “poll watchers” to the mix won’t help solve any of them.