The coronavirus made this year one of sacrifice, distance, and loss. But the nation is also ending it with a confirmed presidential election and the first Americans getting a COVID vaccine, including in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, giving some cause for hope.
Before we end one of the most challenging years many of us have ever experienced, we want to hear from you: What is one thing you have gained through this experience — whether it’s an idea, a habit, a lesson, an outlook, or something else — that you hope to carry forward into the new year?
Let us know in no more than 150 words in the Google form below, and feel free to reach out with more thoughts at letters@inquirer.com by Monday, Dec. 21. We’ll publish select responses in print and online on Dec. 25.