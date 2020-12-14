Joe Biden just won Pennsylvania again.
Twenty electors from across the state met in Harrisburg on Monday to officially cast the state’s Electoral College votes for Biden as President Donald Trump persists in his baseless and brazen attempts to subvert the will of the voters.
Monday’s meeting marks the moment when the official votes for president are cast by electors in states across the country. It’s normally a procedural footnote, ceremonial and largely unseen. But this year, Trump’s efforts to challenge Biden’s election at every level have put the day in the spotlight.
“Maybe the only [Electoral College meeting] that got more attention was the first one,” state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, an elector from North Philadelphia, said in reference to George Washington’s election in 1789.
Each state has a certain number of electors, equal to the number of lawmakers they have in Congress. Before Election Day, presidential campaigns and political parties select specific people to serve as their electors. Technically, when voters across the country voted in the Nov. 3 election, their ballots were cast not for specific presidential candidates but for the electors chosen by those candidates.
Whichever candidate wins sends those electors to Harrisburg. When each state’s electors gather, they cast the actual votes for the candidate.
“Today you will follow the tradition of the first Electoral College that convened in Pennsylvania 231 years ago and cast your votes based on the outcome of that election, to carry out the will of the voters of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s top elections official, said in opening remarks as she presided over Monday’s meeting.
In an implicit rebuke of Trump’s attacks on the system, she quoted President George H.W. Bush following his loss in 1992: “The people have spoken and we respect the majesty of the democratic system.”
”Your participation today in this electoral college proves once again the durability of our constitution and the majesty of our democracy,” Boockvar said. “In this historic moment, our democracy rests here, with you, Pennsylvania’s electors, as you perform your prescribed constitutional duties.”
State Sen. Sharif Street (D., Phila.) noted history was being made in the election of Kamala Harris as vice president.
“In the eyes of so many young women there is great promise in America and in the hearts of so many older women there is a sense of fulfillment... and in the eyes of so many Black children and Asian children, this country has become just a little bit more fair,” Street said in remarks ahead of the vote.
Since state law requires the votes be cast in person, the proceedings are a smaller, pared down, celebration for the 20 Democrats in the room.
“It’s a small group but it’s just so thrilling,” Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Biden’s childhood hometown of Scranton, said Monday from Harrisburg. “It really is one of those honors of a lifetime you could never anticipate you’ll have and to be here is so special, personally and as the Mayor of Scranton.”
Before dawn, Cognetti drove to Harrisburg through steadily falling snow with another elector, longtime Democratic fundraiser Virginia McGregor.
“Nothing was going to keep us from casting our ballot for Biden,” McGregor said. “Everyone knows what a historic day this is, especially matched with the fact that it’s the first day for the vaccine, so change is coming. Good things are around the corner.”
Convening the Electoral College is normally a little-noticed step, more than a month after Election Day and weeks after the winner is known. But Trump has led his supporters on an unprecedented campaign attacking the election and its results this year, making numerous false claims of fraud and refusing to acknowledge Biden’s legitimate victory.
Trump and his allies have sought to overturn the results in multiple forums, including in dozens of court challenges that they’ve repeatedly lost, and in attempts to block certification of the results or have state legislatures step in and assign electors against the will of the voters.
In the past, electors have met in the state House chamber. Monday’s convening was in the Forum, an auditorium in the Capitol complex. Gov. Tom Wolf, who is quarantining after a positive COVID-19 test last week, did not attend.
Due to pandemic restrictions, only the 20 electors and a small handful of others were in the room. Those additional attendees include Boockvar, Deputy Secretary Jonathan Marks, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Max Baer, and Rabbi Peter Kessler.
As time has gone on since Trump’s loss, states have completed more and more steps toward Biden’s inauguration and Trump has lost more and more lawsuits. That has left him with only long-shot possibilities, such as having members of Congress challenge the electoral votes when they meet Jan. 6 to receive and count them. Failure to overturn the results in Congress is a near certainty, since a majority of both chambers would need to agree to block a state’s electoral votes and Democrats control the House.
Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass, who was an elector for President Barack Obama in 2012, said tensions were noticeably heightened this time around.
“There was a lot of concern about security and protests today and although I am so grateful that it wasn’t at all as expected, It still left folks on edge,” she said.
Electors started gathering Monday morning wearing masks that said “59th Electoral College.” They weren’t allowed to bring family or friends like in the past. The luncheon at the Governor’s Mmansion was canceled, along with any celebratory parties that might traditionally follow the vote.
“Everything in the COVID era is smaller and does not have as much pomp and circumstance, so I’m here by myself,” Kenyatta said. “There will be no audience the way there traditionally is in the house gallery. It’s very pared down, but still incredibly critical.”
Given Trump’s continued false claims that the election was stolen, several electors said they felt a heightened importance to their vote.
“It’s so humbling and extremely special but more than that this year, I think it has a stronger meaning for Democracy,” said Marian Moskowitz, a Chester County Commissioner. “All these things went through my mind this morning driving up about how lucky I am to be in this position.”
Kenyatta, who was set to offer the official resolution to nominate Biden to receive the state’s electoral votes, said he wasn’t optimistic the day would put an end to Trump’s continued protestations over the results. A small group of protesters gathered in the snow at the capitol to greet electors on Monday.
“I think the president will still keep crying and whining and talking about how unfair his life is even as a billionaire who ascended to the highest office in the land,” Kenyatta said. “Come January 20th he’s not going to do it from our house anymore.
“His attempt to stop today was doomed to fail,” Kenyatta added. “And in a couple hours here, Pennsylvania is gonna award our electoral votes to Joseph R. Biden.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.