As time has gone on since Trump’s loss, states have completed more and more steps toward Biden’s inauguration and Trump has lost more and more lawsuits. That has left him with only long-shot possibilities, such as having members of Congress challenge the electoral votes when they meet Jan. 6 to receive and count them. Failure to overturn the results in Congress is a near certainty, since a majority of both chambers would need to agree to block a state’s electoral votes and Democrats control the House.