On Wednesday, the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation selected the Durst Organization to redevelop Penn’s Landing, in effect ending the 76ers' bid. Still, the idea of relocating AAMP is important to keep alive. Moving to Penn’s Landing, in a high-density, high-traffic destination, would be a significant win for AAMP and an asset to the implementation of a project like the Central Delaware Master Plan. The museum’s current location beside police headquarters and across the street from the federal prison has limited its impact in telling stories that were and are fundamental to the growth of both the city and the nation. Its isolation from the rest of the historic district reflects how it is undervalued, and could be seen as a metaphor for the underwhelming reception of its unique historic perspective.