As a New York Times editorial argued, most Americans agree that people with more wealth should contribute more to the public good. Election results revealed that taxing the wealthy specifically to fund education is gaining support. The best example of this is in Arizona, where on Nov. 3 residents passed a progressive income tax measure with about 52% of the vote. Proposition 208, also known as the Invest in Education Act, will raise state income tax from 4.5% to 8% for individuals earning above $250,000 or $500,000 for those filing jointly.