“What an amazing concept,” McSwain told about 500 people gathered for lunch at The Union League’s annual Lincoln Day celebration. “It’s one that would have elated those who opposed the desegregation of lunch counters. Or those who told Rosa Parks to go to the back of the bus. Or those who stood in the school house doorway to prevent African-American children from entering. And this concept would have absolutely thrilled southern slave owners, a sanctuary from federal law where they can continue their practice of human bondage.”