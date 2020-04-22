A good first step is to shift public and private capital away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. Cities and states can embrace programs — like Philly’s Solar Rebate Program — that make it easier to purchase and install renewable energy. They can also join carbon markets, like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Pennsylvania is slated to join. At the national level, we need to price carbon — charging polluters a fee for the greenhouse gas they emit, as the European Union and Australia have done — and reinvest those dollars into climate and socioeconomic initiatives. Then we start to electrify everything we can, from transportation (more quickly adopting zero-emission vehicles) to industry (replacing fossil-fueled processes with electric substitutes) to buildings (ensuring new construction is built with energy-efficient, all-electric appliances).