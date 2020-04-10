Against all odds, medical students have found ways to continue supporting patients and medical staff. Groups are collecting personal protective equipment from non-healthcare organizations to help hospitals who are in short supply of necessary gear. Many are offering to buy groceries for residents, run errands for them, or help take care of their pets. Another subset of students are answering COVID-19 hotlines, helping individuals determine whether they are safe to stay at home or if they need to seek medical attention. Some are finding ways to help vulnerable populations through access to medical care; food collection and distribution; and financial, legal, and social support. And some even opted to graduate early to join the front lines in our most affected cities. These are just some of the many impressive contributions medical students are making to help care for patients while still adhering to social distancing guidelines.