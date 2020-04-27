I am an emergency medicine doctor in Philadelphia and currently practice on the frontline of this pandemic. One of the difficult realities of the COVID-19 crisis is our limited resources. As many have discussed, if we have too many critically ill patients, we may run out of ventilators. As a result, we need to plan for this eventuality and to determine how we can save the most lives possible with the resources we have. This issue has previously been considered by the Task Force for Mass Critical Care (TFMCC), a group of ICU experts and ethicists. If we run out of ventilators, we will have to give the machines to those patients most likely to live.