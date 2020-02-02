And this was before the Senate on Friday passed what should be known in history as the Enabling Act of 2020, granting him virtually unlimited powers without fear of sanction. Just in the last few days, Trump has expanded his unconscionable travel ban to include a host of new nations including Nigeria, which he famously dismissed as “a s—hole country," and OK’ed a new era of landmines — because these are the hurtful, arbitrary and capricious things that dictators do. Can anyone look at this trend-line and not wonder, with both his newfound license to cheat and the vagaries of the Electoral College pointing toward a second term, what abuses of power — from the jailing of dissidents and journalists to World War III — could come in the next five years?