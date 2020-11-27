My winter concern has been escalating as I watch the United States track toward 200,000 daily cases. Contrary to the resources and support I saw mobilized by our federal government as a healthcare worker in Liberia during the West Africa Ebola response, my experience fighting this pandemic on home soil in the United States has been quite the opposite. While I’m lucky to be leading the Emergency Medicine COVID-19 response at Jefferson Health, a system that I have witnessed go to all lengths to protect patients and staff, many other hospitals continue to be challenged with the availability of PPE and other critical supplies. Issues of testing capacity and turnaround time, and poor centralized public health messaging, continue to plague and frustrate the national response. And now, we have reached a concerning regional inflection point. New daily COVID-19 case numbers in Pennsylvania are exceeding 6,000 — tripling our spring surge heights.