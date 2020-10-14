Further, racial disparities in our vaccine response must be addressed upfront. There needs to be increased representation of racial minorities in all phases, from trial design and results interpretation, to messaging and distribution planning to ensure equitable access. Recently, a panel of African American physicians from the National Medical Association, the largest and oldest national organization representing African American physicians, announced that they will independently vet clinical trial data before recommending the vaccine to African Americans. This might help address some of the mistrust in the African American community around the vaccine but it doesn’t go far enough to ensure equitable access. COVID-19 testing and economic relief lagged behind in the most vulnerable communities early in the pandemic. This likely contributed in part, to the racial disparities in health outcomes. Thus far, allocation of COVID-19 treatment with remdesivir, an antiviral drug with activity against SARS-CoV-2, has not been equitable using existing frameworks for allocation of scarce resources. This should not occur with the allocation of vaccines.