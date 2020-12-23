In 2020, there have also been tens of thousands more deaths than expected (based on previous years) from other causes, such as diabetes and heart disease. One of those data points is my dad, who died in September of dementia, not COVID-19. But because of the virus, he, like so many others, spent his final months alone, cut off from his family and friends. As a nursing home resident, had he lived through the end of the year, he might have received the first batch of the vaccine, and I might have been able to see him before the last hours of his life.